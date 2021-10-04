Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Trimmed by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.30. 1,736,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. The stock has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

