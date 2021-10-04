Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.16

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $288,500.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.31 or 0.06948367 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00107159 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,074,622 coins and its circulating supply is 79,074,524 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

