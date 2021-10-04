MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 86.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $467,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

