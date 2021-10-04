M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 1,528,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 564.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGPUF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.