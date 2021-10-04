MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $56,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.