Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in September

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.70. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

