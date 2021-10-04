MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Critical Contrast

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

This table compares MiMedx Group and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19% Neuronetics -41.24% -35.67% -19.66%

This table compares MiMedx Group and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.69 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -7.74 Neuronetics $49.24 million 3.52 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -4.67

Neuronetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 164.26%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 192.11%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Summary

Neuronetics beats MiMedx Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.