Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Buys A$29,999.36 in Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Michael Bohm acquired 23,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.36 ($21,428.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.83.

About Mincor Resources

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini Nickel project located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Africwest Gold NL and changed its name to Mincor Resources NL in October 1999.

