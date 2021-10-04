Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Buys A$29,999.36 in Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Michael Bohm acquired 23,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.36 ($21,428.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.83.
About Mincor Resources
See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Mincor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.