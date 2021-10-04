Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $51.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,309 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

