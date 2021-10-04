Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 2,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Mitsubishi has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

