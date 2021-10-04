Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 297 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $168.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $172.39. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

