Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

STWD stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

