Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,564 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $24,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 390,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 493,236 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.56 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

