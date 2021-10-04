Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,370 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

