Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,823 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

