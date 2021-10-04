Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,194 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

HUN stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

