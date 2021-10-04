Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 186.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.