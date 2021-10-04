MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.65. 85,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,192. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.48 and a 52-week high of 249.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.77.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

