ModiHost (AIM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,414.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $168,179.22 and $29,414.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

