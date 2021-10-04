MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 14.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 291,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $474.51 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

