MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

