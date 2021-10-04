Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

