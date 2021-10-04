Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $359.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

