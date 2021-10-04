Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 42.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth about $369,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

