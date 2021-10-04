Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $377.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

