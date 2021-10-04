Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITQ traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,500. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.