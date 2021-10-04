MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in MRC Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.