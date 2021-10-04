M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 113,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $152.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $90.45 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.