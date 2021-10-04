Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $23.91

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $21.95. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.