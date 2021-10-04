National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $98.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.