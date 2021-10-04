National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

