National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) vs. Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Critical Survey

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Fuel Gas and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Archaea Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus price target of $51.32, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Archaea Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Archaea Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.55 billion 3.19 -$123.77 million $2.92 18.53 Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archaea Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Fuel Gas.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 7.83% 16.84% 4.83% Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Archaea Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. The Pipeline and Storage segment transports and stores natural gas for utilities, natural gas marketers, exploration and production companies, and pipeline companies in the northeastern United States markets. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas to retail customers and provides natural gas transportation services in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

