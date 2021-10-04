National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

