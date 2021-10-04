Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.