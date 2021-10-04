Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 40,873 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE MAS opened at $55.88 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

