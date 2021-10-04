Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,762 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

