Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $319.56 on Monday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

