Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB opened at $180.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $209.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

