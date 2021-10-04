Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,357,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

