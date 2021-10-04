Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,152 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

