Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,096 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

