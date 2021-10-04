Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NVGS stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $511.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

