Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $511.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

