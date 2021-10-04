Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $120.49. 222,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

