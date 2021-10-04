Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 584,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

UEPS opened at $4.85 on Monday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

