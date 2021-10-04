New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,185,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,314,000 after buying an additional 118,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 84,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

