New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.43. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,914. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $153.05 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.36.

