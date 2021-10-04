New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,416,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,679. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57.

