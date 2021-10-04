New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.29. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.38 and a 200 day moving average of $246.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

