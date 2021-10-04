Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $$27.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

