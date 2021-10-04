Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $$27.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.
About Nine Dragons Paper
